Lil Yachty Reveals 'Teenage Emotions' Album Details

The cover art for Teenage Emotions features a diverse range of teenagers sitting around Yachty in movie theater-style seats. Multiple races are represented, as is a gay couple, XXL points out a couple of the rapper's close friends are in the back row.

After revealing his new album cover, Yachty took to Instagram live to explain the cover, saying, 'In high school as a teenager growing up, you're surrounded by so many different types of people. You're going through your growth spurt as a teenager and you meet so many different people. There are so many types of people in the world who practice different religions or do whatever they want to do. It's basically like' don't be afraid to do you, to be you. If you have vitiligo or if you're gay or whatever it is, embrace yourself. Love yourself. Be happy, positive."

The album features collaborations with Migos, YG and Diplo, among many others.