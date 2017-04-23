MTV 2017 Video Music Awards Details Revealed

This year, the VMAs will return to a West Coast venue, the Forum in Inglewood. The city's mayor expressed excitement about playing host to music stars for the provocative evening of wardrobe malfunctions and possible Kanye "speeches."

"The City of Inglewood welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the No. 1 concert venue in California, the Forum," Inglewood mayor James Butts said in a statement. "Once again, Madison Square Garden set the standard for both East and West Coasts." Read more here.