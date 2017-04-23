Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Morris Day Marks Prince Death Anniversary With New Video
04-23-2017
.
Prince

(Radio.com) Morris Day of The Time, a band Prince helped create and controlled, has commemorated his former boss with a new music video. The unexpected ballad, 'Over That Rainbow," released on the one-year anniversary of Prince's death, showcases a different side of the flamboyant artist.

The song is a far cry from what Day was working on in 2015 just months before Prince died. Day was recording his fifth solo album at Doggy Style Records, with Snoop Dogg himself executive-producing. It was a time when The Time's music was being introduced to a new generation of fans. Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' number one hit "Uptown Funk" was reminiscent of a song by The Time, and Hozier and Este Haim covered The Time's "Jungle Love" at Coachella.

Day talked about his final experiences with Prince in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "You know, the last night that I saw Prince he said, "I want to manage [the Time]. … I want to take you guys to Europe. … I want to put it together for you."

Prince looked frail to Day, but he didn't imagine anything was seriously wrong. "Well, at the time, I thought nothing of it. But in retrospect, I thought maybe something wasn't right," Day said. "I thought, he looked thin, even though he always looks fragile. After he passed away, I just wondered if he knew something that he wasn't telling me. I just felt like he knew. Like he knew that something wasn't right. Maybe he said it in just being adamant about seeing us again. Maybe that was a sign in itself."

Shortly after Prince died, Day began working on 'Over That Rainbow." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Prince Music, DVDs, Books and more

Prince T-shirts and Posters

More Prince News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Morris Day Marks Prince Death Anniversary With New Video

Lady Gaga Talks Mental Illness With Prince William

Prince Was Biggest Selling Artist Of 2016

Prince's 'Deliverance' EP Release In Limbo

New Prince EP With Unreleased Songs May Be Released Friday

Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials

Prince's Ex-Wife Says New Memoir Is Not A Tell-All

Nikka Costa Streams Cover Of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

A Look Back At Prince's 'Sign O The Times' 30 Years Later

Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos


More Stories for Prince

Prince Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy- Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire- Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album- more

Axl Rose Doesn't Deserve Negative Image Says Ex Guns N' Roses Star- Journey Split With Steve Perry Over Stupid Issues Recalls Schon- Paramore Announce New Album- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show- Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour- Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover- Peter Criss- more

Page Too:
Bizarre Drake Home Break In Explained- Zayn Malik and PARTYNEXTDOOR Release 'Still Got Time' Video- Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Video with John Fogerty- more

Prince Was Biggest Selling Artist Of 2016- Coldplay Battling Themselves For Award- Harry Styles Opens Up About Album And Taylor Swift- Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Fan- more

Prince's 'Deliverance' EP Release In Limbo- Drake Didn't Receive All His Cash Money Alleges Lawsuit- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Concert Postponed Due To NBA Playoff Game- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy

Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire

Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album

Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart

Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction

Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV

Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album

Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future

Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn

Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance

Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour

Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'

Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince Was Biggest Selling Artist Of 2016

Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award

Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Teen Fan

Shania Twain To Debut New Music At Festival

Justin Bieber Goes Bilingual For 'Despacito' Remix

Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video

Linkin Park Added To Expanded SPF Weekend Lineup

Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'

Did Luke Bryan Help Predators Score Playoff Sweep

Migos Get Cultured With Mike Tyson In Vegas

Tyler, The Creator Behind Bill Nye's New Theme Song

Big Boi Confirms Album and Streams New Track 'Mic Jack'

Anderson .Paak Performs 'Girl' Live With The Internet

Shawn Mendes Streams New Song 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

Gucci Mane Delivers New Song Called 'Coachella'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.