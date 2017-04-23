Rihanna Goes With Sparkly Body Stocking For Coachella

She showed off a rhinestone-covered body stocking, which was recently released on Alessandro Michele's Gucci Fall 2017 runway, according to The Fader.

Rihanna paired his sparkly outfit with a Gucci tank top, which had the phrase "Common sense is not common," written in pen on the front. She finished the look with denim cutoff shorts, a pair of Fenty x Puma platform boots and studded sunglasses.

Captioning her photos, the singer wrote, "phresh out" and "'I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit.'" Check out the posts here.