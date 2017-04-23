Taylor Swift Sings Ed Sheeran's Praises

She shared that a young Sheeran started writing songs and playing instruments and that he soon became an unstoppable force. "Ed became less of a boy and more of a tank," she wrote. "He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation. His reaction to any idea that fails is to almost immediately come up with a new one. He's like a fighter who pops back up on his feet before you even noticed he'd been knocked down."

In the essay, Swift told a story about their close friendship and the British singer/songwriter's greatest moment of insecurity. 'A few years ago, in a rare moment of admitting feeling defeated, Ed said to me, 'I'm never going to win a Grammy.' Yes, you are, I said. You're going to sweep the whole thing one of these years.

'It was a few weeks later when he met me in a dance shoe store in London, where I was picking out rehearsal outfits, and said, 'You have to hear this.' It was a song he'd just finished called 'Thinking Out Loud,' which went on to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016." Read more here.