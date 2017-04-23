Zac Brown Band Preview Kacey Musgraves Collaboration

Posting the clip on social media, the band wrote, "A little glimpse into our time recording "All The Best." So fortunate to have Kacey Musgraves (@spaceykacey) join us on an old favorite."

Musgraves also shared a clip from the upcoming single with the caption, "I had SO much fun singin' on one of my favorite old @john_prine songs on the new @zacbrownband record. Zac – thanks for always being so kind and supportive to me."" Welcome Home comes out May 12. Check out the posts here.