Papa Roach Streaming New Song 'American Dreams'

The new studio effort was produced by Nicholas 'RAS' Furlong and Colin Brittain and frontman Jacoby Shaddix has previously shared: "The first time we met up with RAS and Colin, they said that 2000's Infest was on constant rotation when they were growing up and they wanted to bring back some of that fire."

Furlong explained his approach to the new effort, "The whole idea was to take the classic elements of Papa Roach that everyone loved and revamp them into a modern version of the sound through the creative process - and we ended up with a bold, courageous and more adventurous version of Papa Roach." Listen to the new song here.