Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Blues Traveler Announce 30th Anniversary Tour
04-25-2017
.
Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall to embark on their 30 Year Anniversary Tour that will be visiting various cities across the U.S.

The band will begin the outing on October 11th in Ridgefield, CT at the Ridgefield Playhouse and will finishing things up on the other coast with a show at the San Diego House of Blues on November 19th.

Prior to the tour, the band plan to begin recording their a new studio album with an eye towards releasing it early next year. Frontman John Popper had this to say about the upcoming tour, "Three decades… three decades and I am still surprised when we play and find some rich new musical vein to tap. Three decades and I cannot believe my luck with this band of brothers and this string we have run!

"Thirty years since a bunch of loud boys embarked on an adventure that took them around the world and made them a family that has not ceased growing to this day. Thirty years later and I am still so very grateful."

Guitarist Chan Kinchla shares, "The longer I do it the more I like it! I remember laying on my bed at 13 years old in Princeton, New Jersey. Spinning my precious LPs, dropping the needle back across a part over and over trying vainly to scry some part of a Bowie record or a Clash record or a Pretenders record, maybe gazing at the back of the album jacket as side A played again and again. All I dreamed of was playing in a cool band with great musicians, in front of a bad ass crowd, creating a floating, bubbling, hissing group. Think rock show in the shiny lights. The fact that I've been able to be a part of exactly that for 30 years leaves me humbled and thankful and wanting more....much more!"

30 Year Anniversary Tour Dates:
10/11 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA
10/14 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore
10/15 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
10/17 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
10/26 - Austin, TX - Emo's
10/27 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
10/28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
10/30 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
11/01 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
11/03 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
11/04 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
11/05 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre
11/07 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
11/08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
11/11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11/12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market
11/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
11/17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
11/18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
11/19 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

advertisement

Blues Traveler Music, DVDs, Books and more

Blues Traveler T-shirts and Posters

More Blues Traveler News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Blues Traveler Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Blues Traveler's John Popper Reveals Autobiography Plans


More Stories for Blues Traveler

Blues Traveler Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor- Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection- Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour- more

The Cult Announce Historic Show With The Who- Of Mice & Men Release First Song Without Austin Carlile- Ivan Moody Addresses Reports He's Quitting Five Finger Death Punch- more

Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy- Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire- Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors- Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him- Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music- more

Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors- Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album- Prince's The Revolution Kick Off Reunion Tour- more

Bizarre Drake Home Break In Explained- Zayn Malik and PARTYNEXTDOOR Release 'Still Got Time' Video- Brad Paisley Releases 'Love and War' Video with John Fogerty- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor

Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection

Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour

Bumblefoot Explains Why He Quit Guns N' Roses Star

KMFDM Return With New EP, Album and U.S. Tour

Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour

Needtobreathe Announce Massive Fall Tour

Classic Bob Dylan Album Covered By Old Crow Medicine Show

Oceano Release 'Human Harvest' Music Video

Blues Traveler Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

Grateful Dead And Phish Stars Cover Lady Gaga's 'Million Reasons'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic Aerosmith Actors Revealed

Dead Crown Release 'Black Sheep' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Talks Musical Direction Of Next Album

Dave Grohl Making Late Night TV Appearance With His Mom

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors

Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him

Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music With Kid Capri

Machine Gun Kelly Explains His Chest Pains At Recent Concert

John Fogerty Leads Special Guests At Brad Paisley Album Release Show

The Chainsmokers Make Awkward Mistake At Pittsburgh Concert

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Set For Rare Performance At Livewire Festival

Josh Turner Scores No. 1 Hit With 'Hometown Girl'

Second Coachella Weekend Filled With Surprise Guest Appearances

Singled Out: Matt Gary's Back

Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors

Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album

Prince's The Revolution Kick Off Reunion Tour

Bruno Mars Releases 'That's What I Like' Remixes

Migos' Offset Wants The Dancing Coachella Kid In Next Video

Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'At My Best' Video Featuring Hailee Steinfeld

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.