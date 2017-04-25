Blues Traveler Announce 30th Anniversary Tour 04-25-2017

. Blues Traveler have announced that they will be returning to the road this fall to embark on their 30 Year Anniversary Tour that will be visiting various cities across the U.S. The band will begin the outing on October 11th in Ridgefield, CT at the Ridgefield Playhouse and will finishing things up on the other coast with a show at the San Diego House of Blues on November 19th. Prior to the tour, the band plan to begin recording their a new studio album with an eye towards releasing it early next year. Frontman John Popper had this to say about the upcoming tour, "Three decades… three decades and I am still surprised when we play and find some rich new musical vein to tap. Three decades and I cannot believe my luck with this band of brothers and this string we have run! "Thirty years since a bunch of loud boys embarked on an adventure that took them around the world and made them a family that has not ceased growing to this day. Thirty years later and I am still so very grateful."



Guitarist Chan Kinchla shares, "The longer I do it the more I like it! I remember laying on my bed at 13 years old in Princeton, New Jersey. Spinning my precious LPs, dropping the needle back across a part over and over trying vainly to scry some part of a Bowie record or a Clash record or a Pretenders record, maybe gazing at the back of the album jacket as side A played again and again. All I dreamed of was playing in a cool band with great musicians, in front of a bad ass crowd, creating a floating, bubbling, hissing group. Think rock show in the shiny lights. The fact that I've been able to be a part of exactly that for 30 years leaves me humbled and thankful and wanting more....much more!" 30 Year Anniversary Tour Dates:

10/11 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - The TLA

10/14 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

10/15 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10/17 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

10/26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

10/27 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

10/28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

10/30 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

11/01 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

11/03 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

11/04 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

11/05 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

11/07 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

11/08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11/10 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

11/11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11/12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox at The Market

11/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

11/18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

11/19 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues advertisement

Blues Traveler Music, DVDs, Books and more Blues Traveler T-shirts and Posters More Blues Traveler News Share this article



Related Stories



• Blues Traveler Announce 30th Anniversary Tour • Blues Traveler's John Popper Reveals Autobiography Plans

More Stories for Blues Traveler Blues Traveler Music