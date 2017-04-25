|
Chris Cornell's 3 Song CBS This Morning Performance Goes Online
.
(hennemusic) Chris Cornell performed three tunes, including his new single "The Promise", on CBS This Morning on April 22 and official video from the program is available. The Soundgarden singer sat down with anchor Anthony Mason to discuss his work on film soundtracks and the title song to the new feature film of the same name starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon, set in a love triangle drama set against the 1914 Armenian genocide. "It's unique to the film pretty much every time," explains Cornell of his solo efforts on soundtracks through the years, including the 2006 James Bond epic Casino Royale, 2011's Machine Gun Preacher, 2013's 12 Years A Slave, and last year's 13 Hours. Following the interview, Cornell performed stripped-down, acoustic versions of "The Promise", the 1994 Soundgarden classic "Black Hole Sun", and the title track to his 2015 album "Higher Truth." Watch the video clips here.
The Soundgarden singer sat down with anchor Anthony Mason to discuss his work on film soundtracks and the title song to the new feature film of the same name starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon, set in a love triangle drama set against the 1914 Armenian genocide.
"It's unique to the film pretty much every time," explains Cornell of his solo efforts on soundtracks through the years, including the 2006 James Bond epic Casino Royale, 2011's Machine Gun Preacher, 2013's 12 Years A Slave, and last year's 13 Hours.
Following the interview, Cornell performed stripped-down, acoustic versions of "The Promise", the 1994 Soundgarden classic "Black Hole Sun", and the title track to his 2015 album "Higher Truth." Watch the video clips here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection
• Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour
• Bumblefoot Explains Why He Quit Guns N' Roses Star
• KMFDM Return With New EP, Album and U.S. Tour
• Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour
• Needtobreathe Announce Massive Fall Tour
• Classic Bob Dylan Album Covered By Old Crow Medicine Show
• Oceano Release 'Human Harvest' Music Video
• Blues Traveler Announce 30th Anniversary Tour
• Grateful Dead And Phish Stars Cover Lady Gaga's 'Million Reasons'
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Biopic Aerosmith Actors Revealed
• Dead Crown Release 'Black Sheep' Video
• Bring Me The Horizon Talks Musical Direction Of Next Album
• Dave Grohl Making Late Night TV Appearance With His Mom
• Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt
• Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him
• Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music With Kid Capri
• Machine Gun Kelly Explains His Chest Pains At Recent Concert
• John Fogerty Leads Special Guests At Brad Paisley Album Release Show
• The Chainsmokers Make Awkward Mistake At Pittsburgh Concert
• Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Set For Rare Performance At Livewire Festival
• Josh Turner Scores No. 1 Hit With 'Hometown Girl'
• Second Coachella Weekend Filled With Surprise Guest Appearances
• Singled Out: Matt Gary's Back
• Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors
• Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album
• Prince's The Revolution Kick Off Reunion Tour
• Bruno Mars Releases 'That's What I Like' Remixes
• Migos' Offset Wants The Dancing Coachella Kid In Next Video
• Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'At My Best' Video Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.