Chris Cornell's 3 Song CBS This Morning Performance Goes Online

The Soundgarden singer sat down with anchor Anthony Mason to discuss his work on film soundtracks and the title song to the new feature film of the same name starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon, set in a love triangle drama set against the 1914 Armenian genocide.

"It's unique to the film pretty much every time," explains Cornell of his solo efforts on soundtracks through the years, including the 2006 James Bond epic Casino Royale, 2011's Machine Gun Preacher, 2013's 12 Years A Slave, and last year's 13 Hours.

Following the interview, Cornell performed stripped-down, acoustic versions of "The Promise", the 1994 Soundgarden classic "Black Hole Sun", and the title track to his 2015 album "Higher Truth." Watch the video clips here.