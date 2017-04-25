Classic Bob Dylan Album Covered By Old Crow Medicine Show

They will be releasing their "50 Years of Blonde on Blonde" album this Friday, April 28th. It was recorded live at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, TN back in May of last year.

Old Crow Medicine Show singer Ketch Secor had this to say, "Fifty years is a long time for a place like Nashville, Tennessee. Time rolls on slowly around here like the muddy Cumberland River. But certain things have accelerated the pace of our city. And certain people have sent the hands of the clock spinning. Bob Dylan is the greatest of these time-bending, paradigm-shifting Nashville cats.

"By deciding to record his newly found rock n' roll voice in 1966 Nashville, Bob swung the gates of Country music wide open; so wide, in fact, that 50 years later there was still enough of a crack left for Old Crow Medicine Show to sneak its banjos and fiddles through the gates with string band swagger."



The group will be supporting the release by launching a special tour that will be kicking off on May 4th in Santa Barbara, CA at The Granada Theatre and concluding on June 12th in St. Louis, MO at The Pageant



Old Crow Medicine Show Performing Blonde on Blonde U.S. Dates:

05/04 Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada Theatre

05/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

05/06 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

05/08 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall - SOLD OUT

05/10 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

05/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

05/13 Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

05/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

05/20 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre - SOLD OUT

05/22 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre - SOLD OUT

05/24 New York, NY - The Town Hall - SOLD OUT

05/25 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

05/28 Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

05/30 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

05/31 Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE!

06/01 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

06/02 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

06/08 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

06/09 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

06/10 St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre

06/11 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

06/12 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

UK/Netherlands Dates:

06/24 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

06/25 Glasgow, UK - O2ABC

06/28 London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire

06/30 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso