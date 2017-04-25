Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Classic Bob Dylan Album Covered By Old Crow Medicine Show
04-25-2017
.
Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's iconic "Blonde On Blonde" album by releasing their unique take of the record.

They will be releasing their "50 Years of Blonde on Blonde" album this Friday, April 28th. It was recorded live at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, TN back in May of last year.

Old Crow Medicine Show singer Ketch Secor had this to say, "Fifty years is a long time for a place like Nashville, Tennessee. Time rolls on slowly around here like the muddy Cumberland River. But certain things have accelerated the pace of our city. And certain people have sent the hands of the clock spinning. Bob Dylan is the greatest of these time-bending, paradigm-shifting Nashville cats.

"By deciding to record his newly found rock n' roll voice in 1966 Nashville, Bob swung the gates of Country music wide open; so wide, in fact, that 50 years later there was still enough of a crack left for Old Crow Medicine Show to sneak its banjos and fiddles through the gates with string band swagger."

The group will be supporting the release by launching a special tour that will be kicking off on May 4th in Santa Barbara, CA at The Granada Theatre and concluding on June 12th in St. Louis, MO at The Pageant

Old Crow Medicine Show Performing Blonde on Blonde U.S. Dates:
05/04 Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada Theatre
05/05 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
05/06 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
05/08 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall - SOLD OUT
05/10 Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
05/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
05/13 Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen
05/14 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
05/20 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre - SOLD OUT
05/22 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre - SOLD OUT
05/24 New York, NY - The Town Hall - SOLD OUT
05/25 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
05/28 Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
05/30 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
05/31 Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE!
06/01 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
06/02 Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
06/08 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
06/09 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
06/10 St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre
06/11 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
06/12 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

UK/Netherlands Dates:
06/24 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
06/25 Glasgow, UK - O2ABC
06/28 London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire
06/30 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

