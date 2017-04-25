Dave Grohl Making Late Night TV Appearance With His Mom

The pair are making the rounds promoting Virginia's new book, "From Cradle To Stage: Stories From the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars."

The project sees Mom Grohl sharing her thoughts on her son's rise to fame - from the early days to Nirvana to the Foo Fighters - while also discussing the subject of inspired music career choices with other parents, including the mothers of R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, and Mike D of The Beastie Boys, among others.

"From Cradle To Stage" features a foreword by Dave and includes exclusive family photographs to create a very intimate portrait of what makes a rock star. here.