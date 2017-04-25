Dead Crown Release 'Black Sheep' Video

Frontman Kendall Johns had this to say about the new song "Black Sheep, overall is a song about self-worth and struggles with depression, which are feelings/ thoughts I had in my younger years.

"Growing up in a small town, I had 30 kids in my graduating class, and I was the only person who even listened to this type of music (metal). I always felt like an outcast so I also wanted to try and reach those small-town people like myself, the black sheep of the world." Watch the video here.