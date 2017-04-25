Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection

John apparently contracted the illness during his recent South American trip. He was released from the hospital this weekend and is said to be at home recovering, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The music legends management broke the news to fans with the following statement, "We regret to inform you that due to medical reasons, Elton John is forced to cancel his entire performance schedule for the upcoming April/May run of 'The Million Dollar Piano' at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"Elton is also cancelling his scheduled performance for Bakersfield, California for Saturday May 6. During a recent, successful tour of South America, Elton contracted a harmful and unusual bacterial infection.

"During his return flight home from Santiago, Chile he became violently ill. Upon returning to the UK, Elton's Doctors admitted him to hospital, where he underwent immediate treatment to remove the infection.

"After spending two nights in intensive care followed by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday, April 22 and is now comfortably resting at home per doctors advice.

"Infections of this nature are rare and potentially deadly. Thankfully, Elton's medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

"Elton will be returning to his schedule of live performances in Twickenham, England on Saturday June 3rd. Elton John, Caesars Palace and AEG apologize for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders.

"'I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologize for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.' said Elton."