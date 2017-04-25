Epica, Lacuna Coil, Insomnium and Elantris American Tour

Dubbed the Ultimate Principle Tour, the trek will be kicking off on August 31st at the Royale in Boston and will conclude on September 28th at the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia.

Epica's Simone Simons and Isaac Delahaye shared their excitement with these comments, "You asked for more, you'll get more! After all the great reactions we got on our latest album The Holographic Principle and the amazing North American tour we've done end of last year, we're really stoked to come back to your side of the planet so soon again.

"Bigger venues, bigger production, we're ready to give you all we've got. Not to mention the absolutely killer bands we're bringing over with us! I'm genuinely looking forward to play for you and to see you all rocking out with us. See you all soon!"

The Ultimate Principle Tour Dates:

8-31 - Royale Boston, MA

9-1 - Metropolis Montreal, QC

9-2 - Imperial Theater Quebec City, QC

9-3 - Opera House Toronto, ON

9-5 - The Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH

9-6 - The Forge Joliet, IL

9-8 - Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

9-9 - The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

9-11 - The Showbox Seattle, WA

9-12 - The Hawthorne Theater Portland, OR

9-14 - The UC Theater Berkeley, CA

9-15 - The NOVO Los Angeles, CA

9-16 - The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

9-17 - Marquee Theatre Phoenix, AZ

9-19 - Alamo Music Hall San Antonio, TX

9-20 - Gas Monkey Live! Dallas, TX

9-21 - Warehouse Live Houston, TX

9-23 - Revolution Live Ft Lauderdale, FL

9-24 - The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

9-25 - Masquerade Atlanta, GA

9-27 - Ram's Head Live! Baltimore, MD

9-28 - Trocadero Theatre Philadelphia, PA