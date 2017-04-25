Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor

He wrote fans, 'Hey everyone. I just wanted y'all to know that I'm currently home in Savannah resting on my doctor's orders. I want to thank you for all the love that you are sending. Looking forward to seeing everyone again. Keep Rockin''"

A representative for his manager also told Variety that reports Allman had entered hospice were untrue. This latest rumor follows an earlier unfounded one claiming that the music icon was terminally ill with cancer.

It appears that it all began after an Iowa radio station published a report Monday morning claiming that Allman had entered hospice care based on "an unconfirmed Facebook post".