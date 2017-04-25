Hollow Coves Release 'The Woods' Video

The band had this to say about the new video, "'The Woods' tells a story of escapism. We can get so caught up with distractions in our lives that we often forget to take time to enjoy the important things. Our friend Jordy Merry came up with the concept for the video, and when we heard his vision for it we were super excited to see it take form.

"The video follows six different characters, all uniquely different with their own lifestyles and individual characteristics. It was filmed in various locations around the Sunshine Coast in Australia, following the characters as they come together and find their sense of belonging." Watch the video here.