John Fogerty Leads Special Guests At Brad Paisley Album Release Show

John Fogerty, Timbaland and Bill Anderson joined Paisley for his 90-minute set, which included songs such as "Water," "Alcohol" and "Mud on the Tires," according to The Tennessean. Fogerty also joined Paisley for some of his classics, including, "Bad Moon Rising," "Proud Mary" and "Fortunate Son."

'There are 500 bands covering John Fogerty songs tonight, but we're the only one doing it with John Fogerty," Paisley told the audience. Check some posts from the evening here.