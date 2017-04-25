|
Josh Turner Scores No. 1 Hit With 'Hometown Girl'
.
Josh Turner has a massive hit on his hands with his current single "Hometown Girl" which has rocked to the top spot on the MediaBase country radio airplay chart. The country star shared his excitement via Twitter. "'Hometown Girl' is officially No. 1!" he tweeted. "Thank you God, country radio and MCA Nashville! It's Party Time!!" The song was written by Marc Beeson and Daniel Tashian and is one of the tracks of Turner's chart topping album "Deep South". Watch him perform the track on The Today show here.
