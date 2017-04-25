KMFDM Return With New EP, Album and U.S. Tour

The group's new five track EP will be entitled "Yeah!" and is set to be released on June 23rd. It will feature two new songs ("Hell Yeah" and "Freak Flag") along with remixes and edits.

The EP will be followed the release of their new studio album "Hell Yeah" in August (details still to be revealed). They will be supporting the releases with the launch of a U.S. tour.

The trek is scheduled to begin on October 1st with an appearance at the Cold Waves VI Festival in Chicago, IL and will wrap up on October 28th in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave II.

's YEAH !, a five-track EP of brand-new songs, remixes and edits will be released on June 23 on earMUSIC as CD digipak and Digital. The EP is followed by the band's new studio album in August.



YEAH ! EP Tracklist

1. "Hell Yeah" (Album Version)*

2. "Freak Flag" (Edit)*

3. "Hell Yeah" (Lord Of The Lost Version)

4. "Attak 2017" (Kmfdm Remix)**

5. "Hell Yeah" (Edit)

* Taken From The Forthcoming Studio Album Hell Yeah.

** Previously Unreleased And Only Available On This Ep.

KMFDM Tour Dates:

10/1 -Chicago, IL - Metro (Cold Waves VI Festival)

10/2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/3 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

10/4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

10/5 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre

10/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/7- New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/8 - Allston (Boston), MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/9 - Baltimore, MD

10/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

10/15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/17 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

10/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

10/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - TBD

10/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

10/27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II