KMFDM Return With New EP, Album and U.S. Tour
04-25-2017
.
KMFDM

Industrial icons KMFDM have announced that they will be releasing a new EP this spring, followed by a brand new studio album this summer and will be launching a U.S. tour this fall.

The group's new five track EP will be entitled "Yeah!" and is set to be released on June 23rd. It will feature two new songs ("Hell Yeah" and "Freak Flag") along with remixes and edits.

The EP will be followed the release of their new studio album "Hell Yeah" in August (details still to be revealed). They will be supporting the releases with the launch of a U.S. tour.

The trek is scheduled to begin on October 1st with an appearance at the Cold Waves VI Festival in Chicago, IL and will wrap up on October 28th in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave II.

's YEAH !, a five-track EP of brand-new songs, remixes and edits will be released on June 23 on earMUSIC as CD digipak and Digital. The EP is followed by the band's new studio album in August.

YEAH ! EP Tracklist
1. "Hell Yeah" (Album Version)*
2. "Freak Flag" (Edit)*
3. "Hell Yeah" (Lord Of The Lost Version)
4. "Attak 2017" (Kmfdm Remix)**
5. "Hell Yeah" (Edit)
* Taken From The Forthcoming Studio Album Hell Yeah.
** Previously Unreleased And Only Available On This Ep.

KMFDM Tour Dates:
10/1 -Chicago, IL - Metro (Cold Waves VI Festival)
10/2 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
10/3 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
10/4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
10/5 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre
10/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/7- New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10/8 - Allston (Boston), MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/9 - Baltimore, MD
10/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
10/15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/17 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
10/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
10/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - TBD
10/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/26 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
10/27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
10/28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

