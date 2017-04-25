Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour
04-25-2017
.
Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon have not yet kicked off the spring and summer leg of their North American Walls Tour but they have already expanded the trek with a newly announced fall leg.

The band will be launching a new leg of the tour in support of their chart topping "Walls" album this Friday (April 28th) in Chula Vista, CA at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre and wrapping the trek on August 26th in Quincy, WA at The Gorge Amphitheatre.

They have now revealed that they will taking a month before returning to the road for an additional leg that will be kicking off on September 27th in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion and concluding on October 28th in Tampa, FL at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Kings of Leon Tour North American Tour Dates:
Fri, April 28 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Sat, April 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue, May 2 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Thu, May 4 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion
Sat, May 6 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival
Sun, May 7 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Tue, May 9 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater
Thu, May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat, May 13 - Camden, NJ - Radio 104.5 10th Birthday Celebration
Sun, May 14 - Columbia, MD - DC101 Kerfuffle
Wed, May 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri, May 19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Sat, May 20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri, July 28 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat, July 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
Tues, Aug 1 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Wed, Aug 2 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Sat, Aug 5 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse
Sun, Aug 6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Wed, Aug 9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri, Aug 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sat, August 12 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Mon, Aug 14 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Aug 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri, Aug 18 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, Aug 19 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center
Thurs, Aug 24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 26 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre
Wed, September 27 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Fri, September 29 - Nashville, TN - First Tennessee Park
Mon, October 2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed, October 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sat, October 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Wed, October 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri, October 13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sat, October 14 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon, October 16 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre
Wed, October 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Fri, October 20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Sat, October 21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Mon, October 23 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Wed, October 25 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailey's Place Amphitheater
Fri, October 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
Sat, October 28 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

More Kings of Leon News

Kings of Leon Music
