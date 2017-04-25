Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour

The band will be launching a new leg of the tour in support of their chart topping "Walls" album this Friday (April 28th) in Chula Vista, CA at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre and wrapping the trek on August 26th in Quincy, WA at The Gorge Amphitheatre.

They have now revealed that they will taking a month before returning to the road for an additional leg that will be kicking off on September 27th in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion and concluding on October 28th in Tampa, FL at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Kings of Leon Tour North American Tour Dates:

Fri, April 28 - Chula Vista, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Sat, April 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue, May 2 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Thu, May 4 - Dallas, TX - Gexa Energy Pavilion

Sat, May 6 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

Sun, May 7 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Tue, May 9 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater

Thu, May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat, May 13 - Camden, NJ - Radio 104.5 10th Birthday Celebration

Sun, May 14 - Columbia, MD - DC101 Kerfuffle

Wed, May 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri, May 19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat, May 20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri, July 28 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat, July 29 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

Tues, Aug 1 - Wantagh, NY - Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Wed, Aug 2 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Sat, Aug 5 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater - Syracuse

Sun, Aug 6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Wed, Aug 9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri, Aug 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat, August 12 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Mon, Aug 14 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed, Aug 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri, Aug 18 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Sat, Aug 19 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

Thurs, Aug 24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 26 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

Wed, September 27 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Fri, September 29 - Nashville, TN - First Tennessee Park

Mon, October 2 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed, October 4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sat, October 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Wed, October 11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri, October 13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sat, October 14 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon, October 16 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre

Wed, October 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Fri, October 20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sat, October 21 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Mon, October 23 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Wed, October 25 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailey's Place Amphitheater

Fri, October 27 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Sat, October 28 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre