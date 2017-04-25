Machine Gun Kelly Explains His Chest Pains At Recent Concert

In a video posted on TMZ, MGK is seen holding his chest before leaving the stage and walking off. The rapper made it back to the stage for more and was offered some sort of remedy from the crowd, which he took, saying, 'I'm down to hit anything at this point. I'm f–kin' dyin'."

There does appear to be a good explanation, though. The rapper/actor was filming the movie Captive State the day before and, as he explained in a previous tweet, "got punched in the chest 65 times. Pretty sure i can't breathe. Ready for this one to wrap." Read more here.