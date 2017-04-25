Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Needtobreathe Announce Massive Fall Tour
04-25-2017
.
Needtobreathe

Needtobreathe have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall to launch a massive tour across North America that will feature Gavin DeGraw on select dates.

The All The Feels Tour is scheduled to get underway on September 16th in Memphis at the Mud Island Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on December 17th in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium.

Frontman Bear Rinehart had this to say, "The All The Feels Tour is easily the most artistically ambitious tour we've ever done. It goes from massive outdoor venues like Red Rocks to some of the most renowned intimate settings in the country like The Tabernacle, Wiltern, and the Ryman. We'll even be doing some exclusively acoustic shows thrown in for the first time ever.

"No matter where it is or what type of show it is, we promise to play longer than we ever have and make it a unique experience each and every night. If you consider yourself a real fan, this is a tour you're not going to want to miss."

All The Feels Tour Dates:
09/16 Memphis, TN Mud Island Amphitheatre
09/17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
09/20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/21 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino
09/22 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
09/23 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/24 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheatre
10/3 Richmond, VA The National^
10/4 Norfolk, VA The NorVa^
10/5 Washington DC 9:30 Club^
10/6 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall^
10/11 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre^
10/13 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues^
10/16 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium^
10/20 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre^
10/21 St. Louis, MO The Pageant^
10/25 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex^
10/26 Boise, ID Knitting Factory^
10/27 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory^
10/28 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre^
10/30 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom^
11/1 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore^
11/2 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern^
11/3 Anaheim, CA House of Blues^
11/4 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre^
11/8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre^
11/9 Chicago, IL House of Blues^
11/10 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall^
11/11 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live^
11/29 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
12/1 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
12/2 Washington DC Lincoln Theatre
12/3 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre
Dec 4 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
12/5 New York, NY The Town Hall
12/9 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
12/11 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre
12/12 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall
12/13 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre
12/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

*with Gavin DeGraw

