Needtobreathe Announce Massive Fall Tour

The All The Feels Tour is scheduled to get underway on September 16th in Memphis at the Mud Island Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on December 17th in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium.

Frontman Bear Rinehart had this to say, "The All The Feels Tour is easily the most artistically ambitious tour we've ever done. It goes from massive outdoor venues like Red Rocks to some of the most renowned intimate settings in the country like The Tabernacle, Wiltern, and the Ryman. We'll even be doing some exclusively acoustic shows thrown in for the first time ever.

"No matter where it is or what type of show it is, we promise to play longer than we ever have and make it a unique experience each and every night. If you consider yourself a real fan, this is a tour you're not going to want to miss."

All The Feels Tour Dates:

09/16 Memphis, TN Mud Island Amphitheatre

09/17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

09/20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/21 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

09/22 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

09/23 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/24 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheatre

10/3 Richmond, VA The National^

10/4 Norfolk, VA The NorVa^

10/5 Washington DC 9:30 Club^

10/6 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall^

10/11 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre^

10/13 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues^

10/16 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium^

10/20 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre^

10/21 St. Louis, MO The Pageant^

10/25 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex^

10/26 Boise, ID Knitting Factory^

10/27 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory^

10/28 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre^

10/30 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom^

11/1 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore^

11/2 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern^

11/3 Anaheim, CA House of Blues^

11/4 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre^

11/8 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre^

11/9 Chicago, IL House of Blues^

11/10 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Hall^

11/11 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live^

11/29 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

12/1 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

12/2 Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

12/3 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

Dec 4 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

12/5 New York, NY The Town Hall

12/9 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

12/11 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre

12/12 Greenville, SC Peace Center Concert Hall

12/13 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

12/17 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium



*with Gavin DeGraw