AC/DC Kids Video A Big Viral Hit

The YouTube clip was a recent release in Fine Brothers Entertainment's always humorous series of videos where they shared the reactions of children to classic bands and a wealth of other topics.

The AC/DC focused episode produced some funny reactions from the new generation including one child's shock that they band was formed in the early 1970s. "I can't believe they're still alive for that long!"

While the kids appeared to love the music, frontman Brian Johnson's signature vocals were a challenge to some of the children. "I seriously cannot understand a single word he was saying". And then there was the reaction to Angus' school boy uniform. Watch the video here.