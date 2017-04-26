Beatles Inspired Hot Wheels Series Released

The mini-cars feature designs inspired by the Beatles' 1968 self-titled record (The White Album); Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band; Rubber Soul; Magical Mystery Tour; and the U.S. edition of the A Hard Day's Night soundtrack.

Each car's packaging also boasts a small replica of the album cover that matches the car's design. As for the car types, the self-titled album is a "Hiway Hauler"; Sgt. Pepper's is a "'67 Austin Mini Van"; Rubber Soul is a "Ford Transit Super Van"; Magical Mystery Tour is a "Haulin' Gas"; and A Hard Day's Night is a "Dairy Delivery." Read more here.