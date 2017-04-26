Between The Buried And Me Release 'Turn On The Darkness'

The new package will be released in various formats including digitally, CD, DVD and Blu-Ray this Friday, April 28th and was captured during a special show in San Diago last October where they performed their 2015 album "Coma Ecliptic" in its entirety.

Bass player Dan Briggs had these comments, "The genesis of the Coma Ecliptic filming was based around capturing the look and feel of the show our lighting director Chris Hill produced for the full album set.

"It's such an important record for us and our progression as a band and the visual representation captures the moods of our tragic tale so well. It's the perfect way to wrap up the last two years - we've been living with this album day in and day out!" Watch the video here.