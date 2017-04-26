Blink-182, Muse, Gorillaz Lead Life Is Beautiful Festival Lineup

The fifth annual event will be taking place in Downtown Las Vegas on September 22nd, 23rd and 24th and will feature headline performances from Blink-182, Muse and Gorillaz.

The three day event will also feature performances from Cage The Elephant, DREAMCAR, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, The xx, MGMT, Haim, 2 Chainz, Slightly Stoopid, Two Door Cinema Club, Wiz Khalifa, Kaskade and more.