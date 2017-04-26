Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer

The promoter will be offering $20 tickets for over 1,000 shows this summer during the special promotion which is scheduled to kick off on May 2nd and run through May 9th.

Other major rock tours that are part of the promotion include Chicago and Kings of Leon, The Doobie Brothers, Korn with Stone Sour, Incubus, Muse with special guest Thirty Seconds to Mars, Lifehouse and Switchfoot, Nickelback with Daughtry, Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, Depeche Mode, Dead & Co, Styx and REO Speedwagon, Sublime with Rome and The Offspring, Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper and a lot more. Find more details here.