Charlie Puth Releases 'Attention' Video

The new video finds Puth as the object a near fatal attraction. Be sure to watch through to the end as the video's director goes behind the scenes and shows just how Puth came up with the song's melody.

Created by Artist Partner Group (APG) and Atlantic Records, in partnership with Spotify, The Attention Room is now open to the public every day through April 30th.

The exhibit can be viewed on weekdays from 3:00-11:00 pm and on weekends from 1:00-11:00 pm. No tickets or reservations are required. The installation is located at 8017 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Watch the video here.