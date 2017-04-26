Hailee Steinfeld Announces New Single 'Most Girls'

The 20-year-old star has already collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly for the single "At My Best," along with Grey & Zedd's 'Starving," Kato & Sigala's 'Show You Love" and Digital Farm Animal's 'Digital Love."

These singles have allowed her to successfully transition from being an Oscar-nominated actress to rising superstar this past year. As Steinfeld has collaborated in multiple genres, it isn't certain what her own unique sound will be. Check out the post here.