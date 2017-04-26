Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Hailee Steinfeld Announces New Single 'Most Girls'
04-26-2017
.
Hailee Steinfeld

(Radio.com) Hailee Steinfeld took to social media to reveal the cover and release date (April 28) for her upcoming single, "Most Girls." This song is expected to be the lead track from her debut record.

The 20-year-old star has already collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly for the single "At My Best," along with Grey & Zedd's 'Starving," Kato & Sigala's 'Show You Love" and Digital Farm Animal's 'Digital Love."

These singles have allowed her to successfully transition from being an Oscar-nominated actress to rising superstar this past year. As Steinfeld has collaborated in multiple genres, it isn't certain what her own unique sound will be. Check out the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

