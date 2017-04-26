Harry Styles Booked For A Full Week On 'The Late Late Show'

During the video, Corden lays down the rules, telling Styles he can't have any guests and that he will have to work for his room and board. "I could sing?" Styles suggests, as a way to work off his stay. Corden quickly shuts him down, saying, "I do the singing."

Corden teased fans about the appearance over social media, writing, "A whole week with @harry_styles? God help us all. #LateLateStyles" Styles will appear for an entire week on The Late Late Show beginning May 15. The One Direction star's debut solo album is slated for release May 12. Check out the media post here.