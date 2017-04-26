Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ian Anderson In The Studio For Jethro Tull's Thick As A Brick Anniversary
04-26-2017
.
Jethro Tull

A new episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 45th anniversary of Jethro Tull's album Thick As A Brick with Ian Anderson. The show sent over these details:

When more than one rock critic in 1971 declared that Jethro Tull's international hit album Aqualung was a concept album, band leader and songwriter Ian Anderson, the the 24 year old singer and famously one legged flute player of Jethro Tull set out to purposely confound those pundits with the band's next album.

Unquestionably and uniquely in a category all its own, Jethro Tull's 1972 epic Thick As A Brick is the only album in history to attain # 1 sales on Billboard containing only one song, albeit 43 minutes long! For composer, singer, flautist Ian Anderson, Thick As A Brick's ultimate irony here is that the album was conceived by Anderson as a total spoof of music critics purporting to ascribe imaginary meaning to the band's preceding Aqualung album as well as a send up of rock's progressive darlings at the time. Ian Anderson explains in an interview with IN THE STUDIO host Redbeard.

Ian Anderson: "The saving grace of Thick As A Brick is that sense of humor stays sufficiently close to the surface that you don't get pissed off at the album for being too arty, too clever, too bombastic or at least hopefully you don't if you moderately like Jethro Tull. That sense of humor is always there." Stream the episode here.

