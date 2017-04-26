Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

John Mellencamp Announces Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance
04-26-2017
.
John Mellencamp

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp will appear as a guest on NBC-TV's Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, April 26. The Indiana rocker is gearing up for the April 28 release of his 23rd album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies."

Country music legend Carlene Carter joins Mellencamp on the set, which was recorded at his Belmont Mall Studio in Belmont, IN, just outside of Bloomington.

"Carlene and I met," Mellencamp tells Parade, "while she was performing in 'Ghost Brothers Of Darkland County', for which Stephen King wrote the libretto and I wrote the music." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

