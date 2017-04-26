Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart
04-26-2017
.
Kendrick Lamar

As Kendrick Lamar celebrates the biggest opening week for his new album "Damn." the rapper has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer to promote it.

Lamar revealed the routing for the North American summer trek via a graphic on Twitter with the trek scheduled to kick off in Phoenix on July 12th and wrapping up in Los Angeles on August 6th.

While he did not disclose the venues, Lamar did not that the tour will feature support from Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. The tour announcement comes as "Damn." topped the Billboard 200 album charts with the biggest first week of the year.

The album sold 353,000 actual copies and earned 603,000 equivalent album units (which adds in a matrix to account for streams). It's the biggest opening week since last May when Drake enjoyed a 1.04 million units debut with "Views".

The Damn. Tour Dates and Routing:
7/12 - Phoenix, AZ
7/14 - Dallas, TX
7/15 - Houston, TX
7/17 - Atlanta, GA
7/19 - Philadelphia, PA
7/20 - Brooklyn, NY
7/21 - Washington, DC
7/22 - Boston, MA
7/25 - Toronto, ON
7/26 - Detroit, MI
7/27 - Chicago, IL
7/29 - Denver, CO
8/1 - Seattle, WA
8/2 - Vancouver, BC
8/4 - Oakland, CA
8/5 - Las Vegas, NV
8/6 - Los Angeles, CA

advertisement

Kendrick Lamar Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kendrick Lamar T-shirts and Posters

More Kendrick Lamar News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart

Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music With Kid Capri

Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors

LeBron James Obsessed With Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.'

Wale Declares Kendrick Lamar One of Top Rappers Of All Time

Video From Kendrick Lamar's Coachella Performance Goes Online

Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA' Video Starring Don Cheadle

Young Music Star Steve Lacy Talks Kendrick Lamar Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar's Lost 'Pride' Verse Goes Online

Another New Kendrick Lamar Album Rumored


More Stories for Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC Kids Video A Big Viral Hit- Paul McCartney Adds New U.S. Dates To One On One Tour- Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer- Radiohead Hoax- more

Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor- Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection- Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour- more

The Cult Announce Historic Show With The Who- Of Mice & Men Release First Song Without Austin Carlile- Ivan Moody Addresses Reports He's Quitting Five Finger Death Punch- more

Page Too:
Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart- Shania Twain Talks New Song 'Life's About to Get Good'- Harry Styles Booked For A Full Week On TV- more

Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors- Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him- Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music- more

Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors- Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album- Prince's The Revolution Kick Off Reunion Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Kids Video A Big Viral Hit

Paul McCartney Adds New U.S. Dates To One On One Tour

Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer

Radiohead Video Debunked As A Hoax

Queens Of The Stone Age Finish Mixing New Album

Blink-182, Muse, Gorillaz Lead Life Is Beautiful Festival Lineup

Depeche Mode Rock Hit Single On Late Night TV

Phoenix Announce New Album 'Ti Amo', Reveal Sci Fi Inspiration

Beatles Inspired Hot Wheels Series Released

Between The Buried And Me Release 'Turn On The Darkness'

Veteran Bands, Not New Acts Keeping Metal Alive Says Kerry King

Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Ian Anderson In The Studio For Jethro Tull's Thick As A Brick Anniversary

Video Of Dave Grohl Interviewing His Mother Goes Online

John Mellencamp Announces Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance

Singled Out: Narrow Waves's Hear Me Out

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart

Shania Twain Talks New Song 'Life's About to Get Good'

Harry Styles Booked For A Full Week On 'The Late Late Show'

Drake Tapped To Host Inaugural 'NBA Awards'

Charlie Puth Releases 'Attention' Video

Ellie Goulding And Kygo Releasing New Single 'First Time'

Jeremih Releases 'I Think of You' Video With Chris Brown, Big Sean

Big Boi Performs New Single 'Mic Jack' On 'Tonight Show'

George Strait Adds Dates To '2 Nights Of Number 1's'

Madonna Biopic 'Blond Ambition' Moving Forward

Hailee Steinfeld Announces New Single 'Most Girls'

Brad Paisley Looks Back And Ahead With 'Love and War'

Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors

Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him

Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music With Kid Capri

Machine Gun Kelly Explains His Chest Pains At Recent Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.