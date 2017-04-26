Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart

Lamar revealed the routing for the North American summer trek via a graphic on Twitter with the trek scheduled to kick off in Phoenix on July 12th and wrapping up in Los Angeles on August 6th.

While he did not disclose the venues, Lamar did not that the tour will feature support from Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. The tour announcement comes as "Damn." topped the Billboard 200 album charts with the biggest first week of the year.

The album sold 353,000 actual copies and earned 603,000 equivalent album units (which adds in a matrix to account for streams). It's the biggest opening week since last May when Drake enjoyed a 1.04 million units debut with "Views".

The Damn. Tour Dates and Routing:

7/12 - Phoenix, AZ

7/14 - Dallas, TX

7/15 - Houston, TX

7/17 - Atlanta, GA

7/19 - Philadelphia, PA

7/20 - Brooklyn, NY

7/21 - Washington, DC

7/22 - Boston, MA

7/25 - Toronto, ON

7/26 - Detroit, MI

7/27 - Chicago, IL

7/29 - Denver, CO

8/1 - Seattle, WA

8/2 - Vancouver, BC

8/4 - Oakland, CA

8/5 - Las Vegas, NV

8/6 - Los Angeles, CA