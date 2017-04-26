Madonna Biopic 'Blond Ambition' Moving Forward

Elyse Hollander wrote the script for Blond Ambition which topped the 2016 Black List, which ranks Hollywood's most-liked, but unproduced screenplays.

The story will be set in early 1980s New York as Madonna works on her first album, reports The Hollywood Reporter. During the film, the singer struggles to succeed in the music business as a woman, experiences relationship drama and becomes a rising star. Read more here.