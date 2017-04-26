Phoenix Announce New Album 'Ti Amo', Reveal Sci Fi Inspiration

In a new profile by The New York Times, singer Thomas Mars discussed the album's lead track "J-Boy," which he describes as having "a sort of romantic sci-fi feeling I like."

Mars specifically sites Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind as inspiring. "My wife told me that a teacher once said to her, 'This is the best metaphor for being an artist,'" he said. "And when you look at it this way, it's incredible -- the whole neighborhood looks at this guy [Richard Dreyfuss's character] like he's insane, but he has a vision." Read more here.