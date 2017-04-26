Queens Of The Stone Age Finish Mixing New Album

The photograph shows members of Queens Of the Stone Age, including main man Josh Homme, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, drummer Jon Theodore and bassist Michael Schuman standing behind a mixing desk at Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California with the caption, "an album just got mixed".

The post also included hashtags with the band's name, the members names and the mixing studio. It's been four years since QOTSA's Billboard #1 album …Like Clockwork and the band have been steadily putting out hints over the last few months that a new album might be on the way. Read more here.