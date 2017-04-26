Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Veteran Bands, Not New Acts Keeping Metal Alive Says Kerry King
04-26-2017
.
Slayer

Slayer guitarist Kerry King was a featured guest on the latest Wikimetal podcast and during the discussion he shared his view on the lack of up and coming metal bands.

King said, "It's difficult for new bands to establish themselves. That being said, I still go see Judas Priest, you know, bands like Judas Priest, Sabbath, Slayer, Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament, I'm sure a million others would go see them forever.

"But as far as new people, I haven't seen very much of that happening. And luckily we're not ready to hang it up yet so we can hold the fort until somebody else comes around, but I think the metal fanbase is so into it, they're not going anywhere. They're just waiting for the next handful of bands so they can get excited again". Listen to the full episode here.

