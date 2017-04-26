Video From Iron Maiden Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The band's 15-song set at the city's Sportpaleis opened with "If Eternity Should Fail" and included the live debut of "The Great Unknown"; both tracks are featured on the 2015 double album.

The show delivered several Maiden classics and tracks from nine of the group's records, and saw the first performance of 1981's "Wrathchild" since 2014.

The Antwerp show will be followed by five concerts in Germany over the next week before Iron Maiden play their first major UK arena tour in six years; the 13-date run will wrap up at the end of May, after which the band will begin a North American tour in Bristow, VA on June 3. Watch the videos here.