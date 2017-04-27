Avenged Sevenfold Release 'God Damn' Video

Frontman M. Shadows had these comments about the new Anders Rostad directed clip (via TeamRock), "There's a bunch of ideas that were thrown into the mixing bowl there - but the main idea was to get fans involved and make sure the kids knew this is a song full of energy first and foremost.

"But at the same time, we wanted the technological hint in there, so as the video progresses you start seeing things glitching out and all of a sudden the world turns digital."

He adds: "By the end, there's a little nod to the lyrics - you see an eyeball kind of in there as an Easter egg, which is kind of big brother watching what we do the whole time as the humans turn into a digital world." Watch the video here.