Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issues

Murphy will be receiving treatment for the nodules but it will also require a lengthy recovery. He had this message for fans, "As you can see, I am not allowed to sing or speak for a while, doctor's orders. I must rest my vocal cords. See you when this is over. Love, Peter."

The residency has now been moved to January and February of 2018 and will include special shows that are each focused on a different album from his career.

Peter also announced that he has expanded plans for the series of concerts with two additional shows called Mr. Moonlight" which will focus of Bauhaus classics.

Murphy's agent Joady Harper had this to say, "Peter wants all his fans to know how sorry we all are, but wants to ensure everyone that doctors have assured us that if we follow their direction there will be no lasting damage to his voice.

"We want to thank all of our loyal fans for all your continued support and sticking with us through this. These shows are going to be a legendary occasion and we can't wait to share them with you."

Rescheduled Chapel Residency Dates:

January 23rd, 2018 - "Should The World Fail to Fall Apart"

January 24th, 2018 - "Should The World Fail to Fall Apart"

January 26th, 2018 - "Love Hysteria"

January 27th, 2018 - "Love Hysteria"

January 28th, 2018 - "Love Hysteria"

January 31st, 2018 - "Deep"

February 2nd, 2018 - "Deep"

February 3rd, 2018 - "Deep"

February 4th, 2018 - "Holy Smoke"

February 7th, 2018 - "Cascade"

February 9th, 2018 - "Dust"

February 10th, 2018 - "Ninth"

February 11th, 2018 - "Stripped"

February 14th, 2018 - Mr. Moonlight (Bauhaus Classics)

February 15th, 2018 - Mr. Moonlight (Bauhaus Classics)