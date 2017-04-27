Darkest Hour Frontman Slams Victory Records

Henry isn't the first artist to be critical of the Chicago based label. A Day To Remember won a lengthy legal battle against Victory last year with a jury awarding the band $4 million in alleged unpaid royalties, according to Altpress.

On a recent episode of the Lead Singer Syndrome podcast with Silverstein's Shane Told, Henry had this to say (via Lambgoat), "We were one of the few bands that completed a Victory contract. Five albums, yeah, ten years baby. Still haven't seen a royalty check. Hundreds of thousands of units SoundScanned, you know? Not one penny.

"So, maybe someday, we'll get something from them, I don't know... not that it's all about the money or anything … Feeding yourself is pretty tight." Listen to the full podcast here.