Enslaved Enter The Studio For New Album

The group is recording the new effort at Duper & Solslottet Studios in the city of Bergen in their native Norway and mixing and mastering will be handled by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios.

Ivar Bjornson had this to say, "It is absolutely fantastic to be in the studio with these new songs. So many doors were opened with In Times and the times (sic) that followed; for us as a band, for me as a composer and I guess for us all on a personal level.

"I have never worked this hard to put together music for an album before, and that intensity continues into the studio where everybody is giving their everything, every hour of every day. We are a tighter unit than ever before, which is obvious sonically.

"The concept conjured by myself and old war-brother Grutle is the strongest we have worked with. Finally, I am proud that we have taken more risks than ever before, and one in particular - and it is yielding awesome results. What does that mean? Stay tuned to find out!"