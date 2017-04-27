Former Guns N' Roses Star Cut Ties To Axl Rose

Thal has moved on since leaving the group in 2014 and is now part of the supergroup Art Of Anarchy. He was asked in a interview if he has spoken to Axl since his departure from the group.

He answered, "No. The relationship is over between me and them. They're doing fine and I'm doing fine and that's the way it's supposed to be. I don't regret leaving. I wish it could have smoother on a personal level.

"I'm happy to see what they're doing now and I'm glad I was able to be part of their world that makes people so happy at the shows. It was a gift. I'm grateful and I thank them for it."