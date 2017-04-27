Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Warns Bands Of Wrong Motivations
04-27-2017
.
Halestorm

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says bands should pursue music because they love it and warns up and coming groups to avoid any other motivations including greed.

Hale was asked by Rawkus Radio (via NRT) what advise she would offer to young bands and she responded, "Number one is absolutely do it because you love it," said Lzzy. "Don't do it for any other reason. We've seen so many bands just crumble because their idea of success is money or getting people to know you and all this stuff.

"We're all perpetually, like, 14 inside; we haven't really grown up. And we still get that same feeling right before a show, and it's like we're 14 again. And it's because we love it. It has nothing to do with any of the petty things."

She continued, "play your instrument, practice, play in front of us many people as you can - anywhere they'll let you play. When we started out, our first gigs were in coffeehouses where the rule was you had to be quieter than the cappuccino machine. It's really crazy.

"And then, really, just find people that you love and that you're willing to live two feet from each other. And probably another thing too: we tell a lot of young bands that are just starting out, it's about the journey; there is no real end to it. It's about continuing. So even though, like, okay, this is cool, we've been a band for a long time, we've had some success, but there's always something next."

