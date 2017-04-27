Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

In This Moment Announce North American Summer Tour
04-27-2017
.
In This Moment

In This Moment appear to be having so much fun on their current North American tour that the band has announced plans for a new summer leg and revealed most of the new dates.

The run of shows are currently scheduled to kick off with a special show on June 19th in Mt Pleasant, MI at Soaring Eagle Casino where they will be supporting Avenged Sevenfold.

The final announced dates will be taking place on August 5th in Lincoln, NE at the Centennial Mall & M Street. In This Moment have recruited Motionless in White, former Slipknot star Joey Jordison's new band Vimic, and Little Miss Nasty as the support acts for the trek.

In This Moment Summer Tour Dates:
6/19 - Mt Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
6/20 - Peoria, IL - Limelight
6/21 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
6/23 - El Paso, TX - Streetfest
6/24 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Pavilion
6/25 - Abilene, TX - Abilene Civic Center
6/27 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
6/28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
7/1 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
7/2 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
7/3 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall
7/5 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
7/7 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Park Convention Hall
7/11 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre
7/12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater
7/14 - Mansfield, OH - Ink in the Clink
7/15 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres Farm
7/19 - Little Rock, AR - Metroplex
7/21 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre
7/22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
7/23 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda Center
7/25 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
7/26 - Des Moines, IA - 7 Flags Event Center
7/28 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater
7/29 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Auditorium
7/30 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium
8/1 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
8/3 - Billings, MT - Shrine Auditorium
8/4 - Sturgis, SD - Ironhorse Saloon
8/5 - Lincoln, NE - Centennial Mall & M Street

