Jason Aldean, Nickelback Lead National Concert Day

Live Nation is producing a special concert in New York City at Irving Plaza on May 1 featuring performances by Jason Aldean, Foreigner, The Roots, Daughtry, Prince Royce, and Nickelback.

This promotion will feature over 1,000,000 tickets to many concerts for just $20. Tickets will be available tickets to over 50 tours and 1,000 shows from big-name artists. Read more here.