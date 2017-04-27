Justin Symbol & The God Bombs Release 'Godhead' Video

The new clip is said to be "an homage to 70s psychedelic/occult film makers such as Alejandro Jodorowsky and Kenneth Anger" and was filmed in Joshua Tree last June.

According to the announcement, the song "tells the story of Justin Symbol's quest for a mystical cactus shaped microphone atop a mountain in Joshua Tree. He is challenged along the way by various evil forces attempting to thwart his conquest." Watch the video here.