Pearl Jam Announce Complete Scores Book

Pearl Jam Anthology -- The Complete Scores, which will run $75 retail, is available for pre-order on Pearl Jam's website and Amazon at lower price. The book will arrive next month.

In other news, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is gearing up to release a photo book, called of Potato Heads and Polaroids, on May 30. McCready will also host some live events to promote the book, including a date May 30 in Seattle and June 7 in New York City. Read more here.