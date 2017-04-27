Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pearl Jam Announce Complete Scores Book
04-27-2017
.
Pearl Jam

(Gibson) Pearl Jam announced the release of Pearl Jam Anthology -- The Complete Scores, a 800-page hardcover book with lyrics and instrument transcriptions for each one of the group's album tracks, all the way from "Ten" to "Lightning Bolt."

Pearl Jam Anthology -- The Complete Scores, which will run $75 retail, is available for pre-order on Pearl Jam's website and Amazon at lower price. The book will arrive next month.

In other news, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is gearing up to release a photo book, called of Potato Heads and Polaroids, on May 30. McCready will also host some live events to promote the book, including a date May 30 in Seattle and June 7 in New York City. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Pearl Jam Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pearl Jam T-shirts and Posters

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Announce Complete Scores Book

Pearl Jam Star Highlights Artists Snubbed By Rock Hall

Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction

Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online

Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sings In New Clip For Chicago Cubs

Pearl Jam Share Career Spanning 'Alive' Video To Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

Eric Church Rocks Pearl Jam Song In Concert

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Announces Book Release

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Ex Pearl Jam Bandmate


More Stories for Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Former Guns N' Roses Star Cut Ties To Axl Rose- Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issues- Darkest Hour Frontman Slams Victory Records- Avenged Sevenfold- more

AC/DC Kids Video A Big Viral Hit- Paul McCartney Adds New U.S. Dates To One On One Tour- Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer- Radiohead Hoax- more

Gregg Allman Responds To Hospice Care Rumor- Elton John Sidelined By 'Potentially Deadly' Bacterial Infection- Kings Of Leon Add New Leg To North American Tour- more

Page Too:
Every Song On Kendrick Lamar's New Album Charts On Billboard Hot 100- Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos- John Mayer Jams With Ryan Adams- more

Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart- Shania Twain Talks New Song 'Life's About to Get Good'- Harry Styles Booked For A Full Week On TV- more

Ed Sheeran Addresses Music Career Hiatus Rumors- Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him- Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Former Guns N' Roses Cut Ties To Axl Rose

Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issue

Darkest Hour Frontman Slams Victory Records

Mastodon Offshoot Arcadea Stream New Song 'Infinite End'

Avenged Sevenfold Release 'God Damn' Video

The Melvins Announce Massive North American Tour

Converge Begin Recording New Studio Album

The Afghan Whigs Release 'Oriole' Video

The Church Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Sevendust Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Warns Bands Of Wrong Motivations

In This Moment Announce North American Summer Tour

Red Fang Star Intimidated Sharing Stage With Slayer

Paradise Lost Reveal New Details For Forthcoming Album

Pearl Jam Announce Complete Scores Book

Enslaved Enter The Studio For New Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Every Song On Kendrick Lamar's New Album Charts On Billboard Hot 100

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos

John Mayer Joined By Ryan Adams For Special Performance

Jason Aldean, Nickelback Lead National Concert Day

Gorillaz Stream New Track 'The Apprentice'

Yonder Mountain String Band Announce New Album

Talking Heads' David Byrne Pays Tribute To Jonathan Demme

Saturday Night Live Announce Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry

Kendrick Lamar Announces The Damn. Tour, Tops Album Chart

Shania Twain Talks New Song 'Life's About to Get Good'

Harry Styles Booked For A Full Week On 'The Late Late Show'

Drake Tapped To Host Inaugural 'NBA Awards'

Charlie Puth Releases 'Attention' Video

Ellie Goulding And Kygo Releasing New Single 'First Time'

Jeremih Releases 'I Think of You' Video With Chris Brown, Big Sean

Big Boi Performs New Single 'Mic Jack' On 'Tonight Show'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.