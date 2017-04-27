Sevendust Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

The band released their self-titled album in 1997 and will now stage some special concert in the eastern U.S. this June where they will be performing the effort in full.

The shows are scheduled to kick off on June 21st in Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live! and will be concluding on June 25th in Worcester, MA with a show at The Palladium.

Additional stops for the trek include Sayreville, NJ's Starland Ballroom, Philadelphia, PA's Electric Factory and Long Island, NY's The Space at Westbury Theater.

Sevendust 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

6/21 -- Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

6/22 -- Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

6/23 -- Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

6/24 -- Long Island, NY The Space at Westbury Theater

6/25 -- Worcester, MA The Palladium