The Afghan Whigs Release 'Oriole' Video

The video was directed by Amy Nicole Hood and can be streamed here. The new studio effort will be offered in a variety of formats including CD, a 180 gram vinyl and digitally.

The band has also revealed the first round of live dates in support of the new album, beginning with a sold out show at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem on May 23rd, followed by a European tour.



The Afghan Whigs Tour Dates:

May 23 - Harlem, NY - The Apollo Theater [Sold Out]

May 26 - Manchester, UK - Cathedral

May 27 - Glasgow, UK - ABC

May 28 - Dublin, IE - Academy

May 30 - London, UK - Koko

Jun. 01 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

Jun. 03 - Bologna, IT - Zona Roveri

Jun. 04 - Zagreb, HR - Tvornica Kulture

Jun. 06 - Warsaw, PL - Palladium

Jun. 07 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

Jun. 09 - Aarhus, DK - Northside Festival

Jun. 10 - Oslo, NO - Vulkan

Jun.12 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan

Jun.13 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp

Jun.14 - Antwerp, BE - Trix [Sold Out]

Jun.15 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique [Sold Out]

Aug. 04 - Vienna, AT - WUK

Aug. 05 - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar

Aug. 06 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte

Aug. 08 - Munich, DE - Backstage Halle

Aug. 09 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Aug 10-12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

Aug 13 - Helsinki, FL - Flow Festival